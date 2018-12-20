Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 8.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 1,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.41. About 4.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 5,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,784 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18M, down from 45,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Monday, August 31. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 17 report. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 419 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 70,947 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,675 shares. 33,412 are owned by Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Graham Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 16,202 shares. Calamos Advisors has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maryland Management invested in 4.66% or 160,070 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bailard Inc holds 2,195 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.8% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 180,954 shares. Greystone Management Ltd Liability accumulated 27,318 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,781 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 5,721 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,993 was made by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72 million for 24.15 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers stated it has 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Willis Counsel accumulated 231,024 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,169 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 33 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Synovus Financial holds 170,554 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Prio Wealth Lp owns 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,633 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp reported 156,800 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has 57,547 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 82,535 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Telemus Capital Ltd Company holds 3,365 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 11,711 shares.

