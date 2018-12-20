Cahill Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 147.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $186.62. About 855,697 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 108.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,240 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 39,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.03 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Rev EUR8.63B; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $184.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 93,800 shares to 95,717 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,253 shares, and cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

