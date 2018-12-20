Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 58.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,686 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 15,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 18.01 million shares traded or 61.24% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 37.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 57,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.02M, down from 152,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43M shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nike (NKE) option implied volatility elevated into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wills Fincl Gp has invested 1.6% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.16 million shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 0.1% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 999,862 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 57,642 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 73,000 shares. 3,170 were reported by Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Liability Company. Motco invested in 0.69% or 81,374 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jnba Fin owns 8,325 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Investment Counsel Limited has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2.64M shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C invested in 348,566 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,105 are held by Exane Derivatives. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 93,257 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $529.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,975 shares to 51,027 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 12,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36 million was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. $1.45M worth of stock was sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock or 5,741 shares. Krane Hilary K also sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. 15,989 shares were sold by Brown James S, worth $648,034. $93,680 worth of stock was sold by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $147.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shire Plc Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 2,728 shares to 11,150 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 3,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,414 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

