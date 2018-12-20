Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 10.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 1,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,680 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80 million, down from 15,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 1.12 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Total Fina Elf (TOT) by 7.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 14,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,720 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, up from 206,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Total Fina Elf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 1.61M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China –

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.53 million for 12.97 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $4.35M was sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK. Reynolds Catherine B also bought $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $509,612 was made by Malcolm Mark on Friday, October 26.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $206 target in Thursday, January 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, January 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 28 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, November 19 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. Bernstein maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Wednesday, February 24. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $156 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 4,426 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,188 shares. Fort Lp holds 2,425 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi holds 623 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 34,224 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cidel Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc holds 599 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 1,525 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,085 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Division holds 127,554 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.29% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 169,456 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Total SA (NYSE:TOT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Total SA had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 22. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, July 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 18. The stock of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 8. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. Simmons & Co downgraded TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) on Thursday, January 21 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TOT in report on Tuesday, February 13 to “Overweight” rating. Jefferies upgraded the shares of TOT in report on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 29 by JP Morgan.

