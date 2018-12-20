PUSHPAY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES NEW Z (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) had an increase of 1.33% in short interest. PHPYF’s SI was 106,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.33% from 105,100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 533 days are for PUSHPAY HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES NEW Z (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)’s short sellers to cover PHPYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 10,800 shares traded or 342.44% up from the average. Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 5.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 10,145 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 179,441 shares with $9.58 million value, down from 189,586 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $227.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 11.08M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Another recent and important Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Pushpay Hldgs Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2017.

Pushpay Holdings Limited develops and deploys engagement and payment solutions primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $596.35 million. The Company’s products include cash and check recording, auto pay, text giving, annual giving statements, and echurch apps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides engagement solutions that enable connections; and mobile commerce tools.

Among 7 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Verizon had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 133,693 shares to 208,854 valued at $4.44 million in 2018Q3. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 8,528 shares and now owns 31,034 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was raised too.