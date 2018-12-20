Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) stake by 112.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 4,345 shares as Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR)’s stock declined 0.10%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 8,195 shares with $668,000 value, up from 3,850 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc Com now has $19.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 1.80 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 10.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 16,231 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 9.86%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 176,615 shares with $10.15 million value, up from 160,384 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 1.47M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS.A); 11/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a high school in Palmdale (near Los Angeles, California) for reports of an…; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 23/05/2018 – CBS FILES AMENDED SUIT CHALLENGING REDSTONE FAMILY BYLAW CHANGE; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 17/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s Holding Company, National Amusements, Will Not Be Restricted From Making Changes at CBS; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.99 million activity. 15,679 shares were sold by Ambrosio Anthony G, worth $878,521 on Monday, June 25.

Among 7 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. CBS had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Hold” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. UBS downgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Tuesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,938 shares to 152,088 valued at $11.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,418 shares and now owns 92,303 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nwq Invest Ltd holds 563,148 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mackenzie accumulated 0% or 3,548 shares. 3.99M were reported by Capital. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited invested in 813 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bbva Compass Bank Inc has 4,934 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argent Trust has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 13,277 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. 2.75M are owned by Shapiro Management Limited. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Girard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 892 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,890 shares to 17,053 valued at $3.85 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 90,214 shares and now owns 242,112 shares. Frp Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity. $100,128 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Thursday, September 27.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RSG, ULTA, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bernstein: The Day To Upgrade Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) ‘Has Finally Come’ – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.