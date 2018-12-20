Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 142 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 161 trimmed and sold stakes in Range Resources Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 239.31 million shares, down from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Range Resources Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 124 Increased: 88 New Position: 54.

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 17.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired 19,500 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 132,500 shares with $15.01 million value, up from 113,000 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $9.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.59. About 33,976 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion

Among 10 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, September 27. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 15. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of KSU in report on Wednesday, August 29 to “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $133 target in Friday, August 31 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 1 report. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For Kansas City Southern – Benzinga” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Still Hasn’t Arrived – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All Aboard Kansas City Southern? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel holds 4,440 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0% or 29 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.01% or 2,314 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 0.07% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 4,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 14,361 shares. Hudock Ltd invested in 0% or 22 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 0% stake. 112,193 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. The Illinois-based Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.35% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0.1% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Highlander Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Conning invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Axa reported 453,041 shares. The New York-based Dsm Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $739,033 activity. Shares for $87,323 were sold by Grafton Suzanne M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $118,925 was made by Cordova Lu M on Tuesday, August 28. Maier Henry J bought $102,680 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Upchurch Michael W sold $635,465 worth of stock.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 22.79% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation for 41.65 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 4.57 million shares or 14.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 7.58% invested in the company for 6.26 million shares. The Norway-based Oslo Asset Management As has invested 7.2% in the stock. Stelliam Investment Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 6.19 million shares.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Is Still a High-Reward, High-Risk Name – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Appalachian Overriding Royalty Sale for $300 Million – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steve Gray Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Riding The Appalachian Fairway With Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RRC’s profit will be $56.33 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 427,300 shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions