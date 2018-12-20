Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 7.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 5,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22M, down from 76,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.24 million shares traded or 35.14% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 895.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 94,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,535 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.24 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $356.23. About 837,947 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.37 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $922.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,155 shares to 22,773 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 168,275 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 325,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 420,878 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 62,196 shares. Pitcairn Company accumulated 1,511 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited invested 0.3% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The New York-based Amer Intl Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Westwood Holdg Inc invested in 7,561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2,425 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) owns 39,421 shares. 22,630 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. 23,044 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 8,785 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 114 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Polen Cap Limited Liability owns 3.42% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1.49 million shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Ab reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $74.63 million activity. Another trade for 2,709 shares valued at $1.09 million was sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L. VAGELOS P ROY also sold $27.42M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares. Shares for $42.52 million were sold by Sanofi on Thursday, September 6.