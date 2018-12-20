Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 240,138 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.17M, down from 252,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 3.43 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (Prn) (BPL) by 110.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,274 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $617,000, up from 8,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 1.31 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.88 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,432 shares to 22,974 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. 201,123 shares were sold by Easterbrook Stephen, worth $35.32 million on Wednesday, October 24. Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666 worth of stock or 4,782 shares. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67M.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $356.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (Prn) by 15,501 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $17,743 activity.

