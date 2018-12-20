Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 13.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 8,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 58,067 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.71M, down from 66,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $176.24. About 728,659 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 6,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,680 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.90 million, down from 170,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25. $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N. Shares for $2.67M were sold by DeBiase Francesca A..

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,625 shares to 344,168 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Guggenheim. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Instinet. As per Thursday, October 1, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, October 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 26. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Monday, December 5 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by UBS.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 116,660 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co. Macquarie Group owns 54,762 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.27% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 364,025 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 9,213 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 6,645 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca has 140,600 shares. Opus Cap Group Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,587 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 1.58% or 137,400 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers invested in 10,835 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc Ct has invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kcm Advisors Lc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd reported 2,711 shares stake. Moreover, Weybosset Research Mngmt Lc has 0.26% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,731 shares. Grimes And Co accumulated 13,930 shares. Boston Advsr Lc reported 7,290 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Definitely Is Not the Time to Start Buying KO Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Earnings Growth To Drive The Dividend Going Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on BA, MCD Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Merck – Yahoo News” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Underperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, October 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 19. On Wednesday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 12. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, January 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. JP Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, October 2. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $171 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, January 12. Wedbush initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 3 report.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. On Friday, November 2 the insider Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67M was sold by Gherson Diane J. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “IBM CEO Joins Apple in Blasting Data Use by Silicon Valley – Bloomberg” on November 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBM Watson Marketing Releases 2019 Marketing Trends Report Focused on Emerging Trends Redefining the Profession in the Shift to AI – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Wsj.com published: “Nielsen Holdings Names IBMâ€™s David Kenny as CEO – The Wall Street Journal” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Red Hat Acquisition Could Do Wonders for IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Cloud Tailwinds for Alibaba Stock Shouldnâ€™t Be Forgotten – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.93 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.