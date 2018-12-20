Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) stake by 77.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc acquired 129,586 shares as Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP)’s stock declined 8.94%. The Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc holds 297,140 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 167,554 last quarter. Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership now has $903.16M valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 236,300 shares traded or 42.13% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 1.17% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M

Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) had a decrease of 8.3% in short interest. PRI’s SI was 1.01 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.3% from 1.11M shares previously. With 193,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI)’s short sellers to cover PRI’s short positions. The SI to Primerica Inc’s float is 2.37%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 159,966 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M

Among 5 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 1.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. Pitts Gregory C. sold $299,465 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) on Wednesday, September 5. 2,000 shares valued at $239,596 were sold by Schneider Peter W. on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $361,883 was made by Williams Glenn J. on Tuesday, August 28. The insider Rand Alison S. sold 2,000 shares worth $226,060. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $130,480 was made by Kelly William A. on Monday, July 16. Another trade for 311 shares valued at $38,362 was sold by BENSON P GEORGE. On Wednesday, September 12 Yastine Barbara A. sold $229,848 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 1,846 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 15 investors sold Primerica, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.38 million shares or 0.54% more from 39.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions accumulated 32,594 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 3,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 84,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Great Lakes Advisors reported 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Smith Asset Management Gru L P holds 23,770 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has 38 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 2,980 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny has 14,323 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 600 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 7.46% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 1.45M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.03% or 861,341 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 7,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dana Advsr Inc accumulated 25,516 shares.

