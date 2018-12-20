Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 47.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 10,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,930 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.24. About 2.70M shares traded or 64.81% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 9.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 44,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,371 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74 million, down from 461,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 501 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 7.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $557,012 activity. Nasser Michael Charles sold $8,750 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $521,196 activity. JACOBS M CHRISTINE sold $173,732 worth of stock. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was sold by COLES N ANTHONY on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.29 million for 8.67 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 5,290 shares to 20,090 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 63,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.