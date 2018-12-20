Keycorp (KEY) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 255 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 246 sold and decreased their stakes in Keycorp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 792.69 million shares, down from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Keycorp in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 214 Increased: 176 New Position: 79.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 24.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 2,945 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 8,843 shares with $1.86M value, down from 11,788 last quarter. 3M Co now has $110.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 3.27M shares traded or 26.82% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 6.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp for 650,000 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 767,932 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raub Brock Capital Management Lp has 3.73% invested in the company for 849,064 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 3.66% in the stock. Clover Partners L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 125,955 shares.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 17.66 million shares traded or 37.57% up from the average. KeyCorp (KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KEY’s profit will be $486.22M for 7.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rite Aid and McKesson Agree to Key Terms for Pharmaceutical Purchasing and Distribution – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Are DowDuPont’s Key Sources Of Revenue? – Forbes” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyCorp (KEY) call put ratio 1 call to 2.4 puts with focus on January 15 puts into FOMC decision – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “KeyCorp (KEY) option implied volatility elevated into FOMC rate decision – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “NKE Broke Below Key Support This Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.36 million activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.83 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Associated Banc invested in 49,908 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,419 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 0.23% or 51,911 shares. Cambridge reported 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,614 shares. Haverford Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Natl Bank & Trust In invested in 21,802 shares. Garde Capital Incorporated stated it has 4,560 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Accredited Invsts invested in 7,354 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,796 shares. 18,618 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 5,107 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, November 19 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $208 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $184,500. The insider Hammes Eric D. sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752.