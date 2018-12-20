Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 26.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 17,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,668 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 64,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 764,320 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 424.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 54,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,541 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98M, up from 12,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 2.79 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 25,946 shares to 436,114 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 20,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,825 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 22 report. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, October 14. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Tuesday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Tuesday, October 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Monday, July 2. HSBC upgraded the shares of TSM in report on Tuesday, January 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 13 by HSBC.

Among 15 analysts covering CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CenterPoint had 46 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNP in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, November 8, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CNP in report on Thursday, March 22 to “Sell” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 30 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CNP in report on Thursday, March 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, December 26 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CNP’s profit will be $160.38M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 571 shares to 19,557 shares, valued at $23.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CNP shares while 148 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 368.65 million shares or 16.75% more from 315.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.42 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 120 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,021 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated owns 2.17M shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP reported 13,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Mngmt has invested 1.61% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 39,402 shares. 44,355 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.04% or 290,831 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,383 shares.