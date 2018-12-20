Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.76M, down from 16,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1490.94. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, up from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 3.90M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Compelling Stocks to Consider Amid This Market Sell-Off – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Facebook Has Another Data Privacy Problem, This Time Involving Amazon, Netflix, More (NASDAQ:FB) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Serious About Live Sports – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 11 by Monness. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 16 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $1192 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $180000 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 3. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 13. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $2100 target.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,714 shares to 23,273 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 78,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rand Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,995 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated stated it has 65,650 shares. 9,300 were reported by Arrow Fincl. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 226,838 shares. Voya Management Limited Co holds 2.52% or 612,057 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 468 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 893 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 527 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company owns 7,226 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 12,416 shares. Cim Ltd Company owns 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,307 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of stock. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21 million on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.02 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $56.69 million activity. JONES HARVEY C sold 100,000 shares worth $24.21 million. Byron Michael sold $12,046 worth of stock or 43 shares. On Tuesday, October 2 Puri Ajay K sold $26.28 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 90,831 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein: Nvidia fundamentals unchanged despite reset – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Takes GPUs a Notch Ahead with Titan RTX – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Donâ€™t Let the Bitter Taste in Nvidia Stock Discourage You – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Nvidia, Facebook, Microsoft, Planet Fitness and Etsy – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “February 2019 Options Now Available For NVIDIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amarillo Bancshares accumulated 1,558 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grassi Inv Management invested 3.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.28M shares. Spectrum Grp reported 0.53% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 4,159 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 267,992 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 250 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.19% or 2.34M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Glenmede Na holds 0.02% or 21,065 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 1,315 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Limited Liability Company has 659,131 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Management LP has 175,000 shares. Herald Mgmt Ltd reported 1,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $251 target in Friday, November 10 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $266 target in Friday, May 11 report. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, August 18. Vetr has “Buy” rating and $26.23 target.