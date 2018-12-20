PEEKS SOCIAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PKSLF) had an increase of 174% in short interest. PKSLF’s SI was 13,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 174% from 5,000 shares previously. With 29,900 avg volume, 1 days are for PEEKS SOCIAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PKSLF)’s short sellers to cover PKSLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.68% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0405. About 2,000 shares traded. Peeks Social Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKSLF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 37.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company analyzed 6,570 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)'s stock declined 20.01%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 11,000 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 17,570 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $17.11B valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.4. About 697,498 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500.

Peeks Social Ltd. develops social media and social commerce services and products for clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $8.39 million. The Company’s online social video platform allows users to upload and share personal videos up to 36 seconds in length and 111 characters of accompanying text. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has approximately 75 million registered users in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,460 shares to 17,176 valued at $4.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 9,250 shares and now owns 39,678 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cintas had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 18 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Thursday, September 13. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $178 target.