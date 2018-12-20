Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 5,450 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 196,767 shares with $22.50M value, up from 191,317 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $768.85B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.14. About 39.32 million shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B

PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:PKSGF) had a decrease of 28.43% in short interest. PKSGF’s SI was 85,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 28.43% from 119,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $422,000. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt owns 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.76 million shares. Moreover, Discovery Cap Management Ltd Company Ct has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,300 shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 349,520 shares. 3,855 were accumulated by Moon Mngmt Lc. American Asset Management Inc accumulated 20,766 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company reported 20,138 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Ltd reported 409,603 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 103,881 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. 26,000 were accumulated by Horseman Cap Management Ltd. Soros Fund Limited Co reported 1.21% stake. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 25,210 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.23 million shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,427 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,470 shares to 23,560 valued at $2.13M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,701 shares and now owns 35,109 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Thursday, October 25 report. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.