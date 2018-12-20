Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 14.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,374 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41M, down from 23,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 3.69M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 21,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $232,000, down from 27,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 9.61 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,660 shares to 20,970 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Brown James S sold $648,034. $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was sold by Pope Lawrence J.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.89 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.