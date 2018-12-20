Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 0.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 3,200 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 479,360 shares with $79.77M value, down from 482,560 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $96.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.74. About 1.79 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert

PHIVIDA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:PHVAF) had an increase of 21500% in short interest. PHVAF’s SI was 21,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 21500% from 100 shares previously. With 105,300 avg volume, 0 days are for PHIVIDA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:PHVAF)’s short sellers to cover PHVAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.435. About 19,661 shares traded. Phivida Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHVAF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Mikkilineni Krishna had sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06 million. Kapur Vimal also sold $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 27. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923. $1.94M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Invest Advisors Ltd holds 2.1% or 60,397 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 1.12M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 263,178 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc has 1,662 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 881,066 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 105,056 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 125,156 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 314,015 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 47,124 shares. Wealthtrust invested in 0.6% or 7,515 shares. 508,802 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Country Tru Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.44% or 105,789 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.63% or 12,087 shares. Cls Invs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, October 30. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $170 target in Monday, December 17 report. JP Morgan maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $166 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 22. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, ALGN and SYF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, ALGN and GSKY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 2.23 million shares to 3.78 million valued at $41.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 141,660 shares and now owns 462,835 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Phivida Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in purchasing, packaging, and selling holistic hemp infused remedies. The company has market cap of $27.51 million. The firm provides hemp oil extracts to the manufacturers of consumer packaged goods, such as pet supplements, e-juices, topical ointments, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals; vitamin juices, iced tea products, and nutritional protein shakes; and tinctures and vitamin shots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Phytofarms Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Phivida Holdings Inc. in January 2017.

More notable recent Phivida Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHVAF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Phivida Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Bought Deal Financing – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. pot market could be worth $47B – RBC #2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Namaste and Phivida Announce Exclusive Supply Agreement Canadian Stock Exchange:N.CN – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Phivida Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHVAF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phivida Activates Distribution in Japan – PR Newswire” published on May 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tilray up 20% on Citron touch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.