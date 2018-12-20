Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 197,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 420,556 shares traded or 128.69% up from the average. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 113,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 731,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.89 million, down from 844,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 18.86 million shares traded or 55.12% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $333.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 257,948 shares to 446,361 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 34,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,877 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm has 31,313 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 168,230 shares. Creative Planning reported 13,433 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co has 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt has 105,593 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,770 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 237,752 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,059 shares. Robinson Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.43M shares. State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 178,054 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Llc has invested 0.01% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Parametric Port Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc owns 583,106 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Btc Cap stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 25,410 are held by Peoples Fincl Corporation. M Kraus & owns 0.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,855 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.74% or 56,669 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora owns 69,105 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. 7,581 were reported by Stewart And Patten Lc. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 9.31M shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,491 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd accumulated 247,112 shares. 10,665 were reported by Schulhoff &. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 213,202 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa owns 257,541 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Thursday, October 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 4. Leerink Swann maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $57 target in Monday, May 9 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 1. Jefferies maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Thursday, November 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $53.0 target.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 17.73 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.