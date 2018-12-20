Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 26.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,605 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, up from 18,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 1.33 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 4,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 2.48M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 5. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Berenberg upgraded the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, August 27 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Monday, October 30 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 15.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces LYNPARZA Approved by FDA for First-Line Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA as Adjuvant Therapy for Adults with Resected Stage III Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowling Mngmt invested in 16,172 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 105,150 shares. Pure Advsr Incorporated accumulated 20,245 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Inc, a New York-based fund reported 328,962 shares. L & S stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 147,929 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company. Stevens First Principles Advisors has 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,562 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 20,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Co has 773,931 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parsec Mngmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,531 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 38,218 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peoples holds 25,410 shares. St Germain D J holds 18,319 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $858.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 42,244 shares to 204,689 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 199,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Ok holds 2,192 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,685 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com stated it has 80,585 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.35M shares. Holderness Investments accumulated 0.45% or 9,303 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,685 are owned by Tru Commerce Of Virginia Va. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 1.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 20,458 shares. Coastline Tru Communications accumulated 6,835 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,510 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,285 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 10.61 million shares. 206,368 were reported by Blair William And Communications Il. Tiemann Inv Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, January 25. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $77 target. Bernstein maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, December 13. Nomura maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Rosenblatt. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report. Drexel Hamilton maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, January 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 25. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,000 shares to 33,220 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,891 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).