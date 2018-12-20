Meridian Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,148 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $161.33. About 2.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 3.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.61M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 8,052 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 27.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $624,616 activity.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sotheby’s to split COO position – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Civitas up 12% on $17.75/share takeover bid – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Electric (GE) IV stays bid on more calls than puts as shares rally 6% – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target +2% in comeback bid – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – TNT Express Albatross Rears Its Head In FedEx’s Rocky Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 379,644 shares to 4.98 million shares, valued at $112.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 573,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold BID shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 43.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 44.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,656 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 17,700 shares. 274 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. Comerica Bank owns 52,224 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 25,536 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 10,603 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 21,245 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 123,056 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.43% or 416,516 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.47M shares. Fil holds 134,611 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 55,791 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 54,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Sotheby’s had 20 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 14 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Standpoint Research. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of BID in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 18. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Sidoti upgraded Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock of Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) earned “Hold” rating by TheStreet on Tuesday, July 28. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of BID in report on Friday, December 16 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 28.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $214 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 16. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.51 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Analysts Are Behind The Curve – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analyst: Google, Amazon releasing AirPods rivals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple complies with Indian regulation ahead of deadline – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Apple (AAPL) Stock Fall Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 86,675 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Olstein LP holds 1.57% or 52,000 shares. The New York-based Mrj Cap has invested 5.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj holds 182,876 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru accumulated 0.1% or 66,488 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 469,630 shares. Palo owns 45,380 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Incorporated Llc has 3.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,305 are owned by Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Llc. Stifel Fin Corp holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.74M shares. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 4,885 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 20,671 shares. Janney Ltd Co has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $229.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 69,589 shares to 623,064 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 255,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).