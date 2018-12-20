Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 22,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.96M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 483,603 shares traded. Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has declined 27.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 58.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 33,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,130 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37M, up from 58,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 472,504 shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 18.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 134,008 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $274.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,583 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) Hit With Downgrade On Valuation, Mortgage End Market Challenges – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “October Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Closing Rates Rise to Highest Percentage in 2018 – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ellie Mae Goes All-In on AWS – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae’s Encompass Consumer Connect Strengthens Identity, Employment and Income Verification Services – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ELLI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 40.16 million shares or 2.36% less from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 174,178 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd stated it has 7,799 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 36 shares. 660,861 were accumulated by Van Berkom And Assoc. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 317,803 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Co owns 262,295 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 2,700 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 10,622 shares. Brown Management Lc owns 3.96 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 17,042 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 0.03% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 4,354 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 47,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 0.1% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 52,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $3.51 million activity. HIRSCH PETER sold $119,943 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Wednesday, August 15. Anderman Sigmund sold $20,037 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, September 17. HERON POPI sold $47,391 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Tuesday, October 30. On Thursday, June 21 the insider BLASING KAREN sold $63,980. BROWN BRIAN E. had sold 32 shares worth $3,360.

Among 20 analysts covering Elli Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Elli Mae had 71 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. FBR Capital maintained Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Friday, April 29 with “Mkt Perform” rating. William Blair upgraded Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, April 3 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan downgraded Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) rating on Friday, October 26. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $76 target. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, February 12 by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, September 9. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roger Penske Is A Winner And So Is Penske Automotive Group – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group’s (PAG) CEO Roger Penske on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group Inc. Grows Despite New-Vehicle Sales Challenges – The Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Analyst Prefers Penske Over AutoNation: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $389.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infrareit Inc by 47,555 shares to 237,357 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 10,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,006 shares, and cut its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).