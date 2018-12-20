Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stake by 3.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 25,550 shares as Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)’s stock rose 7.03%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 763,832 shares with $106.26M value, up from 738,282 last quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances now has $13.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 846,128 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition

Meritage Group Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 15.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 171,461 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.31 million shares with $216.10 million value, up from 1.14M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $384.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 35.00 million shares traded or 34.93% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 22/03/2018 – SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE FOUND NEAR OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN CENTRAL LONDON – BRITISH POLICE; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook had its worst day in nearly 4 years, and @verrone_chris thinks there’s more pain ahead $FB; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536.32 million activity. Shares for $13.67M were bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd on Tuesday, October 16. Fortanet Francisco sold $194,460 worth of stock or 1,389 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 16 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform” on Friday, November 16.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 10,266 shares to 1.47 million valued at $313.88 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) stake by 58,640 shares and now owns 531,257 shares. Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 34,255 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 32,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 5,836 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 7,836 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 27,242 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 18,864 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 55,341 shares. Webster National Bank N A has 0.09% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,389 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. 65,831 are held by Chevy Chase Holding Inc. Moreover, Marietta Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company owns 1,534 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Another trade for 493,615 shares valued at $96.58 million was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Cox Christopher K also sold $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $161,858 were sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $8.41 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold 2,648 shares worth $392,937. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $290,400 on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $1.72M were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, August 15.

Meritage Group Lp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 78,433 shares to 884,996 valued at $216.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 66,645 shares and now owns 2.94 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 26. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 16. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating.