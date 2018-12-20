Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 9.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.1. About 1.60M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 6,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 322,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.67 million, down from 329,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 209,302 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Corium Announces Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the $120,000,000 Aggregate Outstanding Principal Amount of 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amplify Energy Announces Preliminary Results of its Tender Offer – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cash Dividend On The Way From General Electric (GE) – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Increases Dividend by 6.7% on Solid Cash Flow – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $543,505 activity. $9,805 worth of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was bought by Theisen Sonja Anne. 20,000 Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares with value of $428,600 were bought by Hanson Bradley C.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CASH’s profit will be $16.55M for 11.44 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Meta Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Products to buy GE’s gasification business – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Dividend Stock To Retire On: Air Products And Chemicals – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Joins 150 Member Companies in Day of Understanding – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity.