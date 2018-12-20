Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Michael Kors (KORS) by 65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.66 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Michael Kors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 1.65M shares traded. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Slides Most in Almost 16 Months as Home Market Lags; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS – FOR MICHAEL KORS, EXPECT GROWTH TO BE LED BY RETAIL BUSINESS IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – WINTON EXITED CF, TILE, KORS, GHL, UMPQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q Rev $1.18B; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Sees FY19 Rev $5.10B; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS KORS.N – REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN AMERICAS AND EUROPE IN FY19 DUE TO REDUCTION IN SHIPMENTS TO DRIVE HIGHER FULL-PRICE SALES; 29/05/2018 – Michael Kors Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q Net $44.1M

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 31.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 10,418 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 6.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M

More notable recent Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Michael Kors: Market Expansion And Acquisitons Unlock Value For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Usatoday.com with their article: “Luxury handbag brands Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach resonate with teens most: A Foolish Take – USA TODAY” published on November 06, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “What Tiffanyâ€™s Results Say About the Luxury Market – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Michael Kors +3% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Kors – They Were Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd had 156 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 9. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 7. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, October 22 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, October 7 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Sell”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of KORS in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of KORS in report on Monday, May 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 14. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Robert W. Baird.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $70.97 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider McDonough Krista A sold $127,855. 150,000 shares valued at $10.95M were sold by IDOL JOHN D on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KORS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 119.38 million shares or 3.27% less from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 506,402 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 646,959 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 70 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 77,121 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.1% or 259,926 shares in its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.1% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Pdt Partners Lc has 1.13% invested in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 249,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) for 19,710 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 0.5% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.28M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 133,398 shares. 66,511 are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.11 million shares or 0.10% less from 12.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,865 were reported by Kbc Nv. Fmr Limited Liability reported 476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 294 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grimes & has invested 0.02% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Victory Cap Management owns 17,964 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt reported 162,188 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 8,241 shares. Srb holds 1.54M shares or 13.72% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.01% or 20,679 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Girard Limited has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $724.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 108,875 shares to 288,875 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).