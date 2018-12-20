Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 128.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 22,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.22M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 3.61 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 2,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,994 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.52 million, up from 135,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $162.33. About 2.09M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22,674 shares to 106,803 shares, valued at $30.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 9,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,258 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eagle Ridge Invest holds 47,359 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,504 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,709 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Millennium invested in 297,281 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru Company holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 102,478 shares. Woodstock accumulated 24,468 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,694 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth accumulated 0.13% or 2,295 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 1.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cadence Retail Bank Na invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 50,091 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 5,389 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp Com Ut Ltd (NYSE:ETE) by 99,932 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 135,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.01 million shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.93 million activity. 3,171 shares were sold by SIMONCIC RICHARD J, worth $228,502. $269,519 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, August 22. Bjornholt James Eric also sold $134,464 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

