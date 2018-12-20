Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 11,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.46M, down from 435,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.82. About 34.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 24.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 232,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.70M, up from 935,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. It closed at $20.4 lastly. It is down 25.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,507 shares to 266,510 shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 35,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,066 shares, and cut its stake in Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. 110,000 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares with value of $2.31M were bought by ICAHN BRETT.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million. On Wednesday, October 31 BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,000 shares. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,467 shares to 181,490 shares, valued at $31.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 180,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

