Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 9.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 187,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.50 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 23,259 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 32.11% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in General Motors Co. (GM) by 90.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,250 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143,000, down from 45,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 11.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2017-2; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 16/03/2018 – ALTITUDE GROUP ALT RESULT OF GM, COMPLETION OF PLACING; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT OF 980 BLN WON COMING DUE IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Honors Ushr as Winner of Supplier Innovation Award

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $482.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 56,222 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $34.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 535,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows NetSol Technologies, ProPhase Labs, Protective Insurance, Pure Cycle, Live Ventures, and Pope Resources Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Utility Stocks Trading Under $10 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2012, Benzinga.com published: “How To Invest In Water Stocks, ETFs, Mutual Funds & More â€¢ Benzinga – Benzinga” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation to Sell its Farm Holdings for $53M – Analyst Blog – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2015 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pure Cycle (PCYO) Stock Is Gaining Today – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 14, 2014.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Thursday, May 31. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 10. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 13. Nomura initiated the shares of GM in report on Tuesday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Craig Hallum.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 8,688 shares. Banced has 1.63% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cibc Bankshares Usa stated it has 23,432 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Acr Alpine Rech Llc has invested 5.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 940,742 were accumulated by Raymond James. Shelton Mngmt reported 145,151 shares stake. Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Intact Invest accumulated 178,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 391,020 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.61% or 126,107 shares. Nwq Invest Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.82 million shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tru Company Of Vermont invested in 1,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Ww Investors invested in 0.69% or 83.91 million shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $223.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Why Ford Will Keep Plants Humming and Trump Happy – Bloomberg” on November 28, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GM plan is good for GMâ€”and it could shake up things at Tesla and Ford too – MarketWatch” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wall Street Reacts Favorably To GM Layoffs, Plant Closures (NYSE:GM) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Huge Cuts at General Motors: What We Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.