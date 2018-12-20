Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.96 million, down from 110,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.47 million shares traded or 104.30% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.64. About 1.01 million shares traded or 141.26% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Middleby had 28 analyst reports since November 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 15 by Macquarie Research. TH Capital maintained The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) on Thursday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, November 12 report. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 5. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIDD in report on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 14.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,898 shares to 11,961 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 55,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,947 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was made by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Verity John R also sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.62 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,130 shares to 24,387 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.