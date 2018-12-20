Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,023 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.16M, down from 82,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $96.2 lastly. It is down 11.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 143,897 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89 million for 33.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.38% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 19,555 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Co has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Glenmede Trust Na holds 3,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 78,618 shares. Community State Bank Na has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Toth Advisory reported 770 shares. Rech And stated it has 5,108 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Advisers Lc has 0.12% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 124,405 shares. Tompkins Corporation has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 590 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 7,593 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. 73,643 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Com.

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Broadridge Financial Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 15 by Avondale. As per Tuesday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, February 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, September 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of BR in report on Wednesday, September 16 with “Overweight” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $641.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,894 shares to 155,582 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $45.96 million activity. On Friday, August 17 the insider Tursi Louis sold $18.03M. CUGINE STEVEN P sold 15,000 shares worth $965,789. The insider SHEARER ROBERT K sold $966,650. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider LEBLANC ROBERT D sold $980,755. Craigie James sold 300,000 shares worth $19.93 million. Another trade for 16,780 shares valued at $1.09M was sold by KATZ STEVEN J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc, New York-based fund reported 61,377 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 114,827 shares. Qs Ltd Liability holds 107,930 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, City Holdings Llc has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 891,337 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Axa has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Parkside National Bank And reported 466 shares stake. 216,608 are owned by Wendell David Assocs. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 4,329 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 2,390 shares. Sky Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 13,505 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res owns 537,423 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability invested in 196,940 shares or 1.82% of the stock.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28 million for 27.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,226 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 18. Wells Fargo reinitiated the shares of CHD in report on Tuesday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies.