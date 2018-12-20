Among 16 analysts covering PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. PayPal Holdings had 20 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 21. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 10. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Bank of America. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 11. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

26/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $110 Initiates Coverage On

22/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112 New Target: $119 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $85 New Target: $88 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81 New Target: $95 Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $120 New Target: $103 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $112 Initiates Coverage On

14/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $108 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $98 New Target: $102 Maintain

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased Rignet Inc. (RNET) stake by 50.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 30,795 shares as Rignet Inc. (RNET)’s stock declined 30.80%. The Millennium Tvp Management Company holds 29,784 shares with $606,000 value, down from 60,579 last quarter. Rignet Inc. now has $269.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 7,196 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has risen 1.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

More notable recent PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PayPal (PYPL) to Render Money Transfer Services in Canada – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Hulu Partner: The Sell-Side Reacts – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, TXN – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paypal (PYPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why PayPal Keeps A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 1.83 million shares traded. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 15.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 17/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY IZETTLE; PAYPAL COULD ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO BUY IZETTLE AS SOON AS FRIDAY – SKY NEWS; 03/04/2018 – PayPal Draws Down Additional $500M Under 364-Day Delayed-Draw Term Loan Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – PAYPAL’S SCHULMAN SPEAKS AT ECONOMIC CLUB OF NEW YORK; 14/03/2018 – PayPal CEO sees international potential as countries like India skip over legacy fintech; 18/05/2018 – PayPal Holdings Coverage Assumed by UBS at Buy vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 24/05/2018 – PayPal Raises Long-term Guidance At Analyst Day — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – PayPal: iZettle Expects to Reach EBITDA Profitability By 2020 on Standalone Basis; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holdings 1Q Total Payment Volume $132 B; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY MORE THAN 350 MLN EUROS FROM YEAR EARLIER; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform firm that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of clients and merchants worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.46 billion. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It has a 48.3 P/E ratio. The company's platform allows clients to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold RNET shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 16.21 million shares or 2.56% more from 15.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Boston Prtn reported 64,411 shares. Punch And Associate Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 502,060 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 156,354 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 21,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Arrowmark Colorado invested in 2.55M shares or 0.43% of the stock. 30,438 are owned by Invesco Ltd. State Street has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Morgan Stanley owns 31,893 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,873 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 846 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 952,948 shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.4% or 458,278 shares.