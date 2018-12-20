Miller Howard Investments Cut Aes Com (AES) Holding; Netsol Technologies (NTWK) Shorts Raised By 93.92%

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Aes Corp Com (AES) stake by 2.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 113,394 shares as Aes Corp Com (AES)’s stock rose 19.29%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 4.40M shares with $61.64 million value, down from 4.52M last quarter. Aes Corp Com now has $9.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 9.35 million shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER

Netsol Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NTWK) had an increase of 93.92% in short interest. NTWK’s SI was 111,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 93.92% from 57,600 shares previously. With 244,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Netsol Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s short sellers to cover NTWK’s short positions. The SI to Netsol Technologies Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 64,609 shares traded. NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) has risen 43.22% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTWK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NetSol Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTWK); 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q EPS 25c; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Digital Apps; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q Rev $17M; 10/04/2018 Vroozi Announces “Discovery” Module to Revolutionize Supplier Visibility; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES PRODUCT LICENSE, 5-YR MAINTENANCE DEAL, AGREED UPON RATES FOR ADDITIONAL CUSTOMIZATION OF APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES, NOW PROJECTING AT LEAST $7 MLN OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 ALONE; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Di; 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL WITH A FINANCE COMPANY IN INDONESIA TO DEPLOY ITS MOBILE ORIGINATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company owns 44,410 shares. Capital Ca accumulated 311,787 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 32,458 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp accumulated 107,876 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 50,262 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 19,762 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.2% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sterling Mngmt Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 315,030 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 123 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 31,880 shares stake. Moreover, Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 725,652 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 110,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co reported 1.79M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital Management accumulated 0.64% or 126,744 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.04 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) stake by 15,515 shares to 683,934 valued at $14.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 34,710 shares and now owns 69,411 shares. Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.39 million. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT services and products. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers NetSol Financial Suite , an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.