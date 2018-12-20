Miracle Mile Advisors Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position; Loews Has Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 22.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 13,358 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 73,914 shares with $12.16M value, up from 60,556 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $381.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 24.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 29/03/2018 – British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Facebook to release PyTorch 1.0 and open-source AI tools for translation and gameplay; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP)

Loews Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1424.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 150,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Loews Corp holds 160,528 shares with $4.73M value, up from 10,528 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $237.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 60.17M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 16 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, December 12.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 26. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report.

