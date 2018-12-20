Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 1500% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company acquired 1,500 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company holds 1,600 shares with $595,000 value, up from 100 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $177.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $313. About 4.72 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) had a decrease of 9.95% in short interest. PSDO's SI was 1.25M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.95% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 150,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)'s short sellers to cover PSDO's short positions. The SI to Presidio Inc's float is 4.54%. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 133,569 shares traded. Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) has declined 12.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.47% the S&P500.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology solutions to the middle market in North America. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, November 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.75 million was sold by Sands Diana L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.