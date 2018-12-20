Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 9.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 7,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51 million, down from 76,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 519,568 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 396.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.72M, up from 537,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 647,037 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has declined 4.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissions a 35MWp Open Access Solar Project in India; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – Canadian Solar eyes Aussie purchase

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $6.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 44,200 shares to 455,800 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 203,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: RH, Cabot Oil & Gas, MAXIMUS and Canadian Solar – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Solar Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renesola (SOL) Secures 26MW Solar Project Deal in Poland – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Closes $69M Financing with Bancomext and Banco Sabadell for Solar Project in Mexico – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc. had 50 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research given on Thursday, January 21. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 21 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 19 by FBR Capital. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is MKSI Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MKS Instruments – A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:MKSI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 12.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $80.97M for 10.26 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold MKSI shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 1.53% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 3,915 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 50,007 shares. Somerset, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,262 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 95,069 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has 22,093 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 6,447 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.05% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Investment Counselors Of Maryland has 2,965 shares. Walleye Trading holds 8,556 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Etrade Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.99% or 443,508 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc has invested 0.12% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $64,651 activity.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $917.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 18,293 shares to 90,219 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM).