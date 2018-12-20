Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 18.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 5,170 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 23,120 shares with $4.79 million value, down from 28,290 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $117.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 1.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes

Among 4 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding had 6 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 11. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Citigroup. See Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $204 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Monday, July 30 report. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, December 6. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Patton Cynthia M sold $360,520.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 9,064 shares to 28,523 valued at $3.15M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 2,145 shares and now owns 22,555 shares. Ishares Tr (IWN) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2.34M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 26.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 76 reduced holdings.