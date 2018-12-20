PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) had a decrease of 17.56% in short interest. PSKRF’s SI was 120,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.56% from 145,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monarch Capital Management Inc decreased Franklin Electric (FELE) stake by 4.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Monarch Capital Management Inc analyzed 7,965 shares as Franklin Electric (FELE)'s stock declined 16.31%. The Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 157,102 shares with $7.42M value, down from 165,067 last quarter. Franklin Electric now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 144,587 shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 10.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FELE’s profit will be $23.37M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold FELE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.43 million shares or 8.53% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 691 shares. Strs Ohio reported 200 shares stake. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 29,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 77,458 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,100 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.02% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 4,657 shares. American Cap Management owns 0.93% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 450,028 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Principal reported 355,174 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 4,511 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $340,435 activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Aikman Steven William, worth $75,320 on Friday, September 14. Haines John J had sold 2,000 shares worth $90,500.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Horizon Bank adds Information Technology Expert to the Board of Directors – Nasdaq" on December 20, 2018

Another recent and important Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Protector Forsikring ASA 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018.

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The company has market cap of $455.33 million. It also offers change of ownership insurance. It has a 26.33 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers, and real estate agents and lawyers.