Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 16.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 36,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.90M, down from 228,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 207,545 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Realty (SRC) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 45,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 287,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 987,875 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Announces Effectiveness of SMTA REIT Form 10 Registration Statement; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Spirit MTA REIT; 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.59M for 53.26 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors by 12,975 shares to 200,642 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 19 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 60 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded the shares of SRC in report on Monday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, January 4. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $12 target in Friday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Mizuho. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. BTIG Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Thursday, August 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, September 14 to “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Friday, December 16 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 37,700 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 56,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.08% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 223,123 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) or 447,372 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 47,849 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 296,200 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Bancorp Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. 1.48M are owned by Parametric Associates Llc. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 51,500 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). 540,631 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Permian Prtnrs LP has 6.11% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 4.58M shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. 214,787 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) shares with value of $1.69 million were sold by Hsieh Jackson.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 27,595 shares to 322,122 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 30,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 2.74M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.15% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% or 2,580 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,357 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 4,344 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 380,994 shares. Pnc Fincl Group invested in 0.01% or 429,963 shares. 16,080 are owned by Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 55,384 shares in its portfolio. 600 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs has 13,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Benjamin F Edwards reported 260 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.04% or 228,449 shares in its portfolio. 39,471 were reported by Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. WMS’s profit will be $17.71M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.11% negative EPS growth.