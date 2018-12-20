Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 165.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 70,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, up from 42,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 1,499 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 5.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 22,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,900 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.84M, up from 443,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1.77M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 7.20% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $27.00/Share From $21.00 by Baird; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Abercrombie Sales Rose 9% to $484M; 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Announced at $25.00/Share by Wedbush

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apptio Inc by 173,190 shares to 50,725 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 19,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,568 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,439 activity. $771,400 worth of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was sold by Andersen Stacia J.P. on Wednesday, June 20.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch: Growth Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch: Too Early To Tell If There’s A Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “abercrombie kids and Omaze Launch ‘Kindness for Everybody’ Campaign – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Friday: Apple, Facebook and More – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 60 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 68.61 million shares or 0.41% more from 68.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% stake. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,080 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 14,294 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Management Limited Company reported 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Majedie Asset Limited stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 124,470 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 18,353 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 11,352 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 5,139 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 100,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.05% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,889 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,575 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), 6 have Buy rating, 9 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had 127 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Friday, December 9 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 7. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ANF in report on Wednesday, November 23 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, November 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $24 target in Friday, November 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Friday, August 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,585 activity.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific City by 60,271 shares to 244,479 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health (Prn) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION).

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SB Financial Group (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering – PR Newswire” published on February 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SB Financial Group (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SB Financial Group’s (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q1 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “22 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 1.90% more from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banc Funds Co Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 138,889 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 110,737 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 2,500 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.05% or 30,582 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 22,445 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd. Barclays Pcl holds 6 shares. Punch And Invest Inc invested 0.05% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 700 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,400 shares. Geode Management Limited Co accumulated 11,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,403 shares. Cutter & Comm Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 11,900 shares.