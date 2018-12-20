Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 17.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 164,201 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 758,169 shares with $58.54 million value, down from 922,370 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $83.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 1.13M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND

Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had an increase of 5.91% in short interest. OFG’s SI was 1.83 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.91% from 1.73M shares previously. With 413,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s short sellers to cover OFG’s short positions. The SI to Ofg Bancorp’s float is 4.5%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 44,975 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 80.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 79,870 shares were bought by Colon Jorge, worth $1.14 million. $70,500 worth of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares were bought by De Jesus Nestor.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $783.26 million. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFG Bancorp shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.82 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 514,250 shares to 6.00M valued at $62.20M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,531 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Outfront Media was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”.