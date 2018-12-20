Carmignac Gestion increased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) stake by 17.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 850,241 shares as Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)’s stock declined 26.69%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 5.64 million shares with $195.65M value, up from 4.78 million last quarter. Zayo Group Holdings Inc now has $5.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 5.23M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 68.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 136,704 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 63,888 shares with $7.14M value, down from 200,592 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $155.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 5.63 million shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $21.49 million activity. 2,500 Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares with value of $96,250 were sold by Connor Richard W.. On Wednesday, October 3 Waters John F Jr. sold $80,162 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 2,348 shares. 1,935 shares were sold by Steinfort Matt, worth $65,809 on Thursday, October 4. Rottenberg Linda also sold $195,000 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $570,289 were sold by Caruso Daniel on Friday, June 29. Mays Sandra sold $54,152 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Wednesday, October 3.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo to Expand East Coast Data Center Presence – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +2.5% amid European deal from webscale customer – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Expands and Upgrades Long Haul Fiber in the UK – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Executives to Present at December Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 638,480 shares to 959,076 valued at $170.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 5.71M shares and now owns 6.84M shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 7 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $32 target in Thursday, November 8 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 8 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 28 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 43,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Panagora Asset invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Principal Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 27,819 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 1.30M shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 55,560 shares. Thompson Davis Incorporated accumulated 4,375 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company accumulated 15,356 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 462,513 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Grp Incorporated has 1,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,321 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Mid (VOE) stake by 19,461 shares to 63,617 valued at $7.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 442,192 shares. Vanguard Mid Cap Growth Etf (VOT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, October 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Positive” rating in Friday, September 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate reported 24,012 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 9,863 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Com invested 0.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 55,684 were reported by M&R Capital Mgmt. St Johns Investment Management Commerce Limited Company reported 10,206 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. M Kraus And owns 47,243 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,270 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt reported 256,539 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 131,248 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv invested in 13,165 shares or 0.53% of the stock. At Savings Bank has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 3,289 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 2.17 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 12,917 were reported by Joel Isaacson & Communications Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO), Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents an Opportunity to Revolutionize the Beverage Sector – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is PepsiCo’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo completes acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.