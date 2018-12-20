Monetary Management Group Inc increased Adobe (ADBE) stake by 1229.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 9,835 shares as Adobe (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 10,635 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 800 last quarter. Adobe now has $107.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.49. About 4.80M shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.61, from 0.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 123 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 103 sold and decreased stakes in Manhattan Associates Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 68.02 million shares, down from 68.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manhattan Associates Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 88 Increased: 65 New Position: 58.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. for 1.76 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 8.56 million shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 3.25% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 3.05% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.62 million shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 22.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MANH’s profit will be $20.27M for 34.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.91% negative EPS growth.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 27.88 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hoplite Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 135,206 shares. Cibc World Corporation stated it has 190,692 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,500 shares. Gabelli & Investment Advisers invested in 0.27% or 10,000 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Company Adv owns 36,046 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 1.78M shares or 0.2% of the stock. S&Co holds 4,173 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com invested in 1.13M shares. Davis R M has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hanseatic Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,299 shares. Johnson Finance Gp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,450 shares. 6,324 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth. Invest House Llc holds 3.13% or 108,663 shares in its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, September 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $286 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 14.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock. On Friday, July 20 Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,500 shares. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $758,108. Rencher Bradley also sold $3.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, July 25.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 2,135 shares to 15,839 valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,400 shares and now owns 122,223 shares. Welltower Inc. was reduced too.

