Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 23.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 27,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,509 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81 million, up from 118,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 798,968 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 94.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 83,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172,033 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.21 million, up from 88,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.91. About 293,531 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 105 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 38 shares. Horseman Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corporation has 8,365 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt LP invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Next Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 12,056 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 160 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Somerset Trust accumulated 17,504 shares. Scotia stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advantage Incorporated owns 30,243 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Weybosset & Limited Liability owns 2.55% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 40,969 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 18,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 2,093 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $15.46 million activity. 68,069 shares were sold by Cunningham Everett, worth $7.47 million.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12,675 shares to 61,971 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 3,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,870 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 32,671 shares to 8.03 million shares, valued at $83.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 177,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,136 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Pennsylvania holds 0.02% or 5,010 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association reported 300,320 shares stake. Cambridge Research Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 3,957 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 6,463 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 30,931 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5,929 shares. 190,974 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,515 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 90 shares. 62 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Papp L Roy & reported 29,690 shares stake.