Among 2 analysts covering AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AAC Holdings had 2 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. Raymond James maintained AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $12 target. See AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) latest ratings:

07/11/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Downgrade

16/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14 New Target: $12 Maintain

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 260.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired 27,540 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 11.90%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 38,115 shares with $1.00M value, up from 10,575 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $13.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 291,407 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 11.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.44 million activity. Klaritch Thomas sold $2.44 million worth of stock or 82,532 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCP had 12 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 9. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HCP in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold HCP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 404.87 million shares or 1.45% more from 399.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 26,473 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) has declined 74.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AAC News: 16/04/2018 – Las Vegas Music Therapist Receives First-Time Honor from ACMs; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Rev $78.5M; 04/04/2018 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purch; 22/05/2018 – River Oaks Implements EarlySense Technology To Enhance Patient Safety During Detox; 10/04/2018 – American Addiction Centers’ Donation to MusiCares Provides Free Treatment to Musicians; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement AI Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox; 23/04/2018 – Townsend Treatment Centers Receives Joint Commission Accreditation; 08/05/2018 – American Addiction Centers 1st to Implement Al Technology to Improve Patient Safety During Detox; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – Sunrise House New Jersey Treatment Center Welcomes Stanley Frank as CEO

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.81 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.