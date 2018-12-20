Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 11,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,419 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.97M, down from 269,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 2.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 12.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 100,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 917,127 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.71M, up from 816,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 2.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 15/05/2018 – J.P Morgan Asset Management Australia CEO Speaks in Sydney: LIVE; 20/03/2018 – CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1093.HK : MORGAN STANLEY LIFTS PRICE TARGE TO HK$24.00 FROM HK$20.00; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS BUYBACK SHOULD NOT BE MISTAKEN AS MEASURE OF DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME, IT’S A CONSERVATIVE STARTING POINT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Not Buy ExxonMobil’s 4.1%-Yield For A High-Quality DGI Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Exxon Mobil Retest Prior Highs? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 18 to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. On Monday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, September 23. Macquarie Research has “Underperform” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, February 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, October 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by TD Securities.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Verity John R sold $1.22 million. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was sold by Spellings James M Jr. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 2.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Frontier Mngmt holds 1.94% or 320,176 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 1,390 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 3,358 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.59% stake. Private Mngmt Group Inc, California-based fund reported 2,686 shares. Castleark Lc holds 71,850 shares. Heathbridge Cap Management holds 6,100 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 50,292 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Bangor Comml Bank invested in 0.6% or 38,041 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Co has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 24,239 are owned by Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Com.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,387 shares to 19,090 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CIU) by 37,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,077 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, October 6. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equalweight” on Wednesday, April 6. Barclays Capital maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Thursday, April 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. Vining Sparks maintained it with “Strong-Buy” rating and $51 target in Friday, April 21 report. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 20.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Fortive and Morgan Stanley – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley is said to shut down Moscow equities, FX desks – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Morgan Stanley, Ross Stores and Dominion Energy – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 425,629 shares. Culbertson A N Company holds 0.1% or 7,550 shares. Duff Phelps Management invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 191,085 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 823 were reported by Ent Financial Corporation. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 48,541 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Co Lta has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 2,414 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,096 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 21,821 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 40,201 shares stake. Oppenheimer Comm owns 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 44,243 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 59,936 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 45,463 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 289,951 shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5,022 shares to 546,640 shares, valued at $34.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,371 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).