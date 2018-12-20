Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (DAL) by 16.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 6,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,025 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74 million, down from 36,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.39 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 83.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 186,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,751 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.54 million, up from 222,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 297,209 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,817 activity.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool: When ‘Worse’ Can Actually Be Better – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Whirlpool, GrafTech International, Thermon Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, Air Industries Group, and Heat Biologics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $399.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 93,061 shares to 151,720 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) by 180,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,687 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 103 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 5,855 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,439 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 234 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.03% stake. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 200 shares. 9,076 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Fdx accumulated 1,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 366,414 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 29,762 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Street invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,836 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 4,011 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,750 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Tuesday, July 24 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $171 target in Tuesday, October 6 report. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by RBC Capital Markets. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, December 7 report. As per Tuesday, October 27, the company rating was initiated by Gabelli. Credit Suisse maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 17 by M Partners. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, April 24.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 10. The company was maintained on Friday, October 14 by Imperial Capital. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Stephens. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, January 12. Credit Suisse maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Tuesday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $59 target. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 548 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings. New England Rech Management invested 1.38% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 256,868 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fund Sa holds 0.06% or 197,779 shares in its portfolio. E&G Limited Partnership holds 1.61% or 73,100 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 19,921 shares. Coe Capital Lc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 36,690 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ssi Management reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.28% or 1.19 million shares. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,164 shares. 11,910 were reported by Loews Corporation. Regentatlantic Capital Lc owns 72,664 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.29M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, July 25. Bastian Edward H sold $1.93 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, August 15. Smith Joanne D also sold $250,276 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. Mattson George N bought 4,000 shares worth $211,460. $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by Meynard Craig M. The insider EASTER WILLIAM H III sold $175,419.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta Air Lines Delivers a Solid Investor Update – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines Earnings Preview: Fuel Costs And Hurricane Florence Are Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delta Air Lines: Beating Earnings Should Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Air Italy launching service from Chicago to Italy’s fashion capital – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Southwest add flights for Alabama’s Orange Bowl game – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.96 per share. DAL’s profit will be $840.04 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.67% negative EPS growth.