Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,607 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.10 million, up from 41,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $101.3. About 54.06M shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,845 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.79 million, down from 88,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 3.80 million shares traded or 24.38% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $626.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,528 shares to 31,034 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 18,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

