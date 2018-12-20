Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 118.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 475,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 875,440 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.66 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 11.79M shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 164,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.89 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 510,965 shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 2.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, July 2 to “Positive”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 13. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Friday, October 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 16 by HSBC. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of TSM in report on Tuesday, October 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $693.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Frontier Corp by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 50,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,800 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: Bullish Momentum for 2019 – Profit Confidential” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Susquehanna: AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Production Shift To Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) Highlights Manufacturer’s ‘Domination’ – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gildan Activewear Inc. had 44 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 17. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 4. Zacks downgraded the shares of GIL in report on Monday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIL in report on Friday, November 13 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 3.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.63M shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $352.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 415,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.12M shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Incredible “Cash Machine” Stocks on the TSX Index – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear +14% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “TD Securities Upgrades Gildan (NYSE:GIL), Says Strategic Transformation Is Underway – Benzinga” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Desjardins Downgrades Gildan (NYSE:GIL) On Valuation, But Says Apparel Brand Is Making Impressive Progress – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon leads apparel sector lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.