Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 79.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 511 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87,000, down from 2,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.96. About 3.26 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 123.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 2,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $752,000, up from 2,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 1.55 million shares traded or 20.11% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ILLINOIS’ CREDIT OUTLOOK IS NEGATIVE, BASED ON MOODY’S EXPECTATION OF CONTINUED GROWTH IN STATE’S UNFUNDED PENSION LIABILITIES, OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Kkr Clo 13 Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Prince George’s County, Md’s $33.8m Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2018a And 2018b; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – UAE Credit Profile Reflects Mix of Wealth, Oil Reliance: Moody’s — Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Shaker Heights Csd, Oh’s Go Rating To Aa1 From Aaa, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One And Affirms Three Classes Of Lbcmt 1999-C1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 To New Senior Unsecured Notes Of International Seaways, Affirms B3 Cfr; Outlook Negative; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) Ratings To Credit Card Asset-backed Notes To Be Issued By Penarth Master Issuer Plc; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO WEST OTTAWA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Ml’S GO BONDS

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, September 24. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, June 24. As per Sunday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, April 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, May 24. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $108.0 target in Tuesday, September 8 report. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, September 15. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 20 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York accumulated 326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 0.05% stake. Hightower Advsrs Llc has 132,117 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 0.16% or 29,057 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Front Barnett Associate Lc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 91,899 shares. Griffin Asset Management has 2,395 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,964 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 0.46% stake. Assetmark Inc reported 772 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.2% or 156,241 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Douglass Winthrop Ltd owns 49,511 shares. 52,262 were reported by M&R Cap. The California-based Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $307.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJS) by 14,187 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 69,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Olstein Mngmt Lp has invested 0.43% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 286,294 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 40,711 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davis Partners Ltd, a California-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 1,640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Commerce has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fishman Jay A Mi holds 2,675 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 340,229 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc reported 1,200 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,907 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Investec Asset Management North America invested 0.21% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vontobel Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 73,535 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Northern. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $376.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,540 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,378 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares 3 Yr Tips Etf (TDTT).